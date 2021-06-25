Advertisement

Flipkart starts selling Coviself Covid self-testing kit

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 1:38 pm

Flipkart has started selling Coviself Covid-19 self-testing kit that provides results in 15 minutes
The second wave of COVID in India shook the nation to the core, with thousands of cases in a day. One of the main issues that emerged was the testing capacity got affected, and many weren't able to get themselves tested so their treatment could start as soon as possible. Flipkart is now selling Coviself, a self-testing kit for Covid 19 antigen that gives results in 15 minutes to solve this issue and any future ones that could emerge.

 

The description for Coviself notes that the kit is authorised for non-prescription home use with self-collected nasal samples. The self-test kit is priced at Rs 250 and is usable by 18 years and older or by an adult for individuals between 2 and 18 years old.

 

One would need to register themselves on the Coviself app to report the results. The kit contains a safe swab, test card, a prefill extraction tube, disposal bag, user manual and has a validity of maximum shelf life of 24 months.

 

After you register with the coviself app, you will have to put the sample in the tube, break the swab, and close the nozzle cap. Next, the user should put two drops on and wait for 15 minutes to get the results. The final step is to throw off the kit in a disposable bag.

 

One can order a minimum of two kits and can get a discount of 10% if they buy over five kits. You can also get a 5 percent and 7 per cent discount if users buy three or four kits, respectively. Flipkart also provides a 5 per cent unlimited cashback on the Flipkart Axis bank credit card and a 20 percent discount with Amex network cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik.

 

Flipkart further notes that user’s personal information will be shared with MyLab, ICMR, or third parties as per regulatory requirements. Flipkart further states that these authorities or other agencies or regulatory or governmental authorities may contact the user directly for test results or other information regarding the test.

