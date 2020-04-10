Flipkart partners with Spencer for doorstep delivery in Hyderabad

Under the pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials starting this month from the Spencers store on the Flipkart app.

Flipkart has today announced its partnership with Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad. This partnership will enable deliveries of essential products to consumers and thereby promote social distancing in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



Under this pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials starting this month, from the Spencers store on the Flipkart app. The Orders to be collected from a set of chosen sample stores across Hyderabad by Flipkart executives and delivered to the customer’s doorstep in a timely and hygienic manner. This hyperlocal approach is in line with ecosystem collaborations Flipkart is making to serve consumers in the best possible way during this unprecedented crisis.



Speaking about the partnership Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart is committed to ensuring fulfilling customers’ needs amidst the lockdown to promote ‘social distancing’ and we are initiating various steps in this regard. We are pleased to launch this pilot with Spencers Retail to collaborate and meet the needs of consumers who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by staying at home. We’ve built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights of essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries.”

Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO of Spencers Retail, said, “In such times building an ecosystem of partnerships will transition us to truly become an omni-channel business in serving consumers. In this tough environment, Spencers' partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers to seamlessly access our range of essentials who may want to use other reputed platforms/marketplaces apart from our own Spencers App to buy during the lockdown. ”

Uber this week announced a partnership with Flipkart to deliver everyday essentials in select cities amid COVID-19 lockdown to people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Uber said that it will not be charging any commission for this service and all the money earned through these deliveries will be given to the drivers.