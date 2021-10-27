Flipkart partners with Snapchat, customers can try products virtually

Flipkart has today announced a partnership with Snapchat to expand its augmented reality-led e-commerce experience for millions of its customers across the country. This is Snap’s first collaboration with an e-commerce platform in India.

Flipkart Snapchat Partnership

Under this Flipkart Snapchat partnership, Flipkart will integrate Snap’s state-of-the-art Camera Kit to its app, enabling customers to virtually try on products or view them in their physical world to make an informed purchase.

While Flipkart already boasts of an AR-enabled camera, the integration of Snap’s Camera Kit will enhance its capabilities to offer consumers an opportunity to view a wider range of products across categories such as fashion, wearable technologies and more in the next few months in a more immersive manner.

Snapchat is built around the camera, which now plays a meaningful role in millions of people’s lives. With a proven track record of innovating by creating products and formats that users love and that the wider industry adopts, Snap is committed to democratizing augmented reality. This, coupled with Flipkart’s nuanced understanding of millions of its customers and its Flipkart Camera, will offer unique AR experiences to customers.

Speaking about the partnership, Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, said, “The e-commerce landscape in India is changing rapidly with millions of new customers from all geographies looking for richer experiences online. As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are proud to take a lead on this with our augmented reality enabled app and are taking this vision ahead in partnership Snap Inc, a global leader in AR technologies. This partnership will herald a new era in the e-commerce industry, enabling easy access for customers while driving growth for lakhs of our sellers.”

Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets, Snap Inc., said, “With today’s digital-first consumer and accelerating digital economy, AR-driven experiences such as virtual try-on plays a key role in motivating and converting intent to shop. At Snap, we have been focused on making our innovations accessible and impactful both within and beyond our platform. A robust and diverse partner ecosystem plays a key role in our growth in India. Collaborating with market leaders like Flipkart offers us the opportunity to scale Snap Camera and AR technology and introduce industry-first innovations for our communities.”