Flipkart launches Nokia TWS earbuds along with Neckband wireless earphones

Flipkart has announced the launch of two new audio products by Nokia that include one TWS earbuds and a neckband style wireless earphones

Flipkart today announced the launch of Nokia Bluetooth Headset and True Wireless Earphones, further expanding the large and growing range of audio and wireless products on its platform. The neckband will be priced at Rs 1,999, while the wireless earphones will be priced at Rs 3,999. The products will be available on Flipkart from April 9, 2021 onwards.

The companies say that the "Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and the True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 have been designed mainly for urban college-goers and millennial professionals who seek premium products with sleek and cutting-edge designs".

The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 is powered by Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset with Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression technology designed to minimize background noise and sound and support a distraction-free audio experience by the call receiver. It also has Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology, which is designed to deliver 24-bit HD Bluetooth audio.

The neckband also has a rapid charging feature that allows the device to have 9 hours of playback with a 10 minutes charge. There is a ‘hop mode’ through which consumers can switch between two devices using a double-tap and meeting the multi-functionality requirements of any user.

The Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 comes with an active noise cancellation feature and waterproof IPX7 technology. Both the devices have Bluetooth 5.1 technology that ensures longer reach and efficiency. While the TWS earbuds support only SBC codec, the T2000 neckband supports SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX and aptX HD.