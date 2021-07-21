Flipkart launches Flipkart Camera on its app

Flipkart has today announced the launch of Flipkart Camera, an Augmented Reality capability on the Flipkart App. This new offering will enable shoppers to leap from ‘imagining’ to ‘experiencing’ what a product will look like in reality before making a purchase.

There is a need and an opportunity to bring real-life purchasing experiences to customers using technologies such as augmented reality. Flipkart Camera aims to make the online experience more engaging and beneficial for customers and help them make informed decisions.

In categories such as furniture, luggage and large appliances, where customers need to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision, customers can have a visual, 3D experience of products using Flipkart Camera.

Another important category where this capability will build customer confidence and remove guesswork is the Beauty category. With customers getting a chance to try products virtually before making a decision.

This new experience will enable customers to purchase the right product without stepping out given COVID-19 restrictions.

The rapid adoption of smartphones has propelled the usage of augmented reality amongst customers, Flipkart said.

According to a report by Gartner, Gen Z and millennials are driving the demand for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) features. 30% of the sample space wanting more AR/VR capabilities incorporated in their shopping experience.

How to use?

To use Flipkart Camera’s Augmented Reality feature on your smartphones, simply scan the QR code. Follow the instructions mentioned below: