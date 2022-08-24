Fitshot Crystal BT Calling smartwatch launched in India

Fitshot, a lifestyle consumer electronics brand, has today expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of Fitshot Crystal in India. The smartwatch is available at the introductory price of Rs 2999 with Flipkart starting 28th August, 12 pm.

Fitshot Crystal Features

The Fitshot Crystal smartwatch comes with a 1.8″ AMOLED CosmicDisplay with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display features minimum bezels and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 70 per cent. It also comes with 368*448 high resolution, 100+ watch faces, 560 nits Daylight-Bright screen view.

Further, it comes with the Advanced Bluetooth calling technology; SoloSync Technology (single chipset). This ensures lesser battery consumption and easy pairing with one click connection. With its unique SoloSync Technology, there is no need to pair the devices more than once.

The smartwatch also comes with an inbuilt speaker, inbuilt mic and fast dialler for direct calling from the smartwatch. The watch can be controlled and paired with the HaWoFit app.

The Fitshot Crystal Smartwatch supports bilingual Hindi and English. The smartwatch is encased in a metallic body, with a large square dial and a functional rotary knob at the side. The button enables seamless scrolling of apps, a feature not offered by any smartwatches at this price.

In addition, the smartwatch includes 100+ sports modes, including strength and cardiovascular activities like Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and many more. Cooking, skateboarding, meditating, playing instruments, and gardening, among other low and moderate-intensity activities, can also be tracked. The built-in 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and Step-Counter monitor fitness levels in real-time while tracking activities throughout the day. Users can also use breathing, guided meditation mode, and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch is sweatproof to IP68 standards.

The smartwatch has several added features such as a Remote Camera Shutter, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Remote Music Player control, Timer, Flashlight, Find Phone, Drink Water reminder, Do Not Disturb Mode and more. Lastly, the smartwatch features 7 days of standby time and supports Voice Assistance.