Fitshot Connect smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,999

Fitshot, a lifestyle electronics brand, has today announced its foray into the Indian Market with the launch of its first product Fitshot Connect. The smartwatch with a large display of 1.85″ comes with SoloSync Technology, the first ever introduced in India as claimed by the company.

Fitshot Connect comes with a price tag of Rs 2999. The product is available in Black, Blue & Green colour options. The wearable will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting this Raksha Bandhan, 12th August 2022 at 12 PM.

Fitshot Connect Features

The smartwatch sports a square dial and 1.85 inches CosmicDisplay, a super bright display with 240*280 resolution. Further, the display comes with sunlight-visible with 500 Nits brightness, 60Hz Refresh Rate and 2.5D curved Glass. The smartwatch also comes with changeable strap options.

The smartwatch brings many customizable options, 3 menu options & 2 inbuilt Games, 100+ watch faces to match with every look you own. It supports a multi-sports mode supporting 100+ activities and exercises. The extensive sports mode would enable all sports lovers, enthusiasts, and fitness freaks to achieve their desired goals.

Further, the Fitshot Connect comes equipped with Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, SpO2, Sleep, Breathe Rate, and Pressure Rate monitoring. Then there is unique ‘Mood measurement’ that allows the smartwatch to keep in check the mood wellness for the day. In addition, the smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating, dust and water resistance, allowing one to push their limits and chase workout goals.

The smartwatch is equipped with India’s first SoloSync Technology. It comes with a single chipset for both calling and Bluetooth function that ensures advanced Bluetooth connection, seamless pairing, and low battery consumption. All you need to do is pair this smartwatch just once.

Fitshot Connect is backed by a 300mAh battery which promises to last up to 7 days on a single charge. Additional features include – Voice Assistance, Remote Camera Shutter, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Remote Music Player Control, Timer, Flashlight, Find Phone, Sedentary Reminder, Weather Forecast, Female Health tracker and many others. The smartwatch also supports Hindi Language.