Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 & Inspire 3 launched with Bluetooth calling

Fitbit has unveiled its Fall lineup of products which includes the Sense 2, Versa 4 and the Inspire 3. Fitbit’s owner Google says that these devices are even thinner and more comfortable, so you can wear them all day and night, and also don’t have to charge them every day.

The Fitbit Sense 2 comes at $299.95 (approx Rs 23,900) in the US while the Fitbit Inspire 3 is priced at $99.95 (approx Rs 7,900). The Versa 4 is available for $229.95 (approx Rs 18,300). All the new three models come with a free six-months subscription to Fitbit Premium. The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 will be launched in all the global markets including India this fall.

Fitbit Sense 2, Inspire 3, Versa 4

All three models can measure your resting heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep trends and body’s responses to stressors.

Inspire 3 is a fitness tracker that gives you 10 days of battery life and comes with a rich color display that can track important metrics. Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals – all with 6 days of battery life.

Sense 2 is a health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through the ECG app and PPG algorithm, heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes Fitbit’s new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management.

Fitbit App

With the Fitbit app, you can stay on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress. Moreover, you can log your hydration, menstrual health, mood, nutrition and glucose levels as well.

You’ll also access important health features, including Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, which uses our photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to assess your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation or AFib, for users 22 years or older with no known history of irregular heart rhythm.