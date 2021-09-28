Fitbit Charge 5 now available in India for purchase

Google launched the Fitbit Charge 5, its latest health & fitness tracker with built-in GPS and personalised heart rate features in India last month. Starting today, Fitbit Charge 5 will be available in India, for Rs 14,999 which includes a six-month Premium membership and is available on the Fitbit website.

Fitbit Charge 5 comes in Black with Graphite Stainless Steel case, Lunar White with Soft Gold Stainless Steel case and Steel Blue with Platinum Stainless Steel case.

Not only that, but Fitbit has also done some exciting updates for Fitbit Premium users and rolled out a new feature for a better smartwatch experience:

Calm, the app for Sleep, Meditation & Relaxation, is now available in-app for Fitbit Premium members, providing users access to 30 curated pieces of sleep and stress-reducing Calm content. Fitbit Sense users will be also able to see the effect a Calm session has on their heart rate and EDA responses via a guided session.

Snore & Noise Detect is now available to Sense and Versa 3 users. To help users better understand their sleeping environments, the microphone on their Sense or Versa 3 samples sound every few seconds to monitor snoring and ambient noise levels when sleeping. The experience provides a sound analysis, so users can discover what might be disrupting their sleep and causing awakenings or restlessness.

Features

Fitbit Charge 5 features a 1.04-inch AMOLED colour display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an always-on display option. The display is also two times brighter than its predecessor making it easy to see your stats on sunny days.

With the swipe of a finger, view your stats, receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only), and choose from 20 colourful clock faces to customize.

Charge 5 also tracks your heart rate 24/7 and provides notifications when you are above or below your personal ranges, and while many factors can affect your heart rate, a high or low heart rate may be an indication of a heart condition that requires medical attention.

In addition to managing your heart health, Charge 5 provides a holistic view of key wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, including breathing rate, skin temperature variation and SpO2.5 With Premium, you can also track long-term trends and personal ranges.