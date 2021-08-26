Fitbit Charge 5 launched with up to 7 days battery life, always-on display

Google has launched the Fitbit Charge 5, its latest health & fitness tracker with built-in GPS and personalised heart rate features. It comes with a brighter, color touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life (varies with use).

Fitbit Charge 5 Price

The Fitbit Charge 5 is priced at Rs 14,999 with six-months of Fitbit Premium membership. It will be available to pre-order online at Fitbit.com and select global retailers, in India availability this fall.

Fitbit Charge 5 comes in Black with Graphite Stainless Steel case, Lunar White with Soft Gold Stainless Steel case and Steel Blue with Platinum Stainless Steel case.

Features

Fitbit Charge 5 features a 1.04-inch AMOLED color display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an always-on display option. The display is also two-times brighter than its predecessor making it easy to see your stats on sunny days.

With the swipe of a finger, view your stats, receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only), and choose from 20 colorful clock faces to customize.

Charge 5 also tracks your heart rate 24/7 and provides notifications when you are above or below your personal ranges, and while many factors can affect your heart rate, a high or low heart rate may be an indication of a heart condition that requires medical attention.

In addition to managing your heart health, Charge 5 provides a holistic view of key wellness metrics via the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app, including breathing rate, skin temperature variation and SpO2.5 With Premium, you can also track long-term trends and personal ranges.

This also has sleep tools like daily Sleep Score, Sleep Stages and SmartWake alarms. Premium members also receive a deeper analysis and guidance to improve sleep quality.

Charge 5 is company’s first tracker to include an EDA sensor, which measures your body’s response to stress through tiny changes in the sweat glands on your fingers.

You also get a Stress Management Score in the Fitbit app, so you can see each morning if you’re mentally ready to take on more challenges, or if you need to recharge. With Premium, you get access to more than 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions from brands and experts.