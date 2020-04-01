Fitbit Charge 4 launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

The special edition Granite Reflective/ Black Woven variant of the fitness tracker is priced at Rs 16,999.

Fitbit has today announced the launch of Fitbit Charge 4. Fitbit Charge 4 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the Black, Rosewood, and Storm Black/ Blue variants. The special edition Granite Reflective/ Black Woven variant of the fitness tracker is priced at Rs 16,999. It will be available in stores and online worldwide starting April 2020.



To support users and help people stay active at home during today’s difficult times, Fitbit is offering 40 new pieces of Premium content free in the Fitbit app. In addition, anyone new to Fitbit Premium can get a 90-day free trial of this paid subscription, which includes personalized health insights, guidance, advanced sleep tools, customized programs, and 200+ workouts from brands like barre, Daily Burn, obé fitness, Physique 57, POPSUGAR and Yoga Studio by Gaiam. The Fitbit Premium that was launched late last year is available for Rs. 819/month or Rs 6,999/year.

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker is claimed with up to 7 days of battery life. It has Its premium, lightweight, swimproof2 design is comfortable for all-day (and night) wear, featuring an inductive button, a scratch-resistant screen, and a bright, crisp touchscreen display that is easy to view in natural light. Charge 4 includes Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes, a new personalized standard based on your resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets your heart pumping, from indoor biking to yoga, measuring the time you spend in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes.



As the first Fitbit tracker with built-in GPS, you can leave your phone at home and get optimal performance for activities like running, walking and other outdoor excursions. Now with the ability to track your pace and distance in real-time, in addition to the 20+ goal-based exercise modes, you can access seven GPS-enabled exercise modes, including a new outdoor workout mode for any outdoor activity like hiking, running or a brisk walk.



After completing a GPS-enabled workout, sync your device for a GPS-powered heat map in the Fitbit app where you can see your workout intensity, based on your different heart rate zones along your route to help you visualize and improve how you are performing against different terrain.



With Fitbit’s PurePulse 24/7 heart rate tracking, Active Zone Minutes uses your personalized heart rate zones to track your effort for any heart-pumping activity, whether doing a HIIT workout, power yoga or taking a vigorous walk outside.



Fitbit’s leading sleep features are included with Charge 4 to help you understand and improve your sleep. Previously only available on Fitbit smartwatches, smart wake (coming soon) uses machine learning to wake you at the optimal time. Sleep Score provides deeper insights into your sleep with a daily look at the quality of your sleep, now available on-wrist for Charge 4. Other sleep features on Charge 4 make it easy to improve your sleep all from your wrist: quickly set alarms and activate Sleep Mode to maintain routines and sleep schedules.



Charge 4 also features a relative SpO2 sensor, which powers Fitbit’s Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph in the Fitbit app. With the graph, see an estimate of the oxygen level variability in your bloodstream, which may indicate variations in your breathing during sleep.



In addition, Charge 4 comes standard with the health and fitness essentials you know and love from Fitbit, including SmartTrack automatic exercise tracking, Cardio Fitness Level and Score, floors climbed, Reminders to Move every hour, female health tracking, food, water and weight logging.



For an even more powerful health and fitness coach, Charge 4 has added convenience and smart features to manage your day and stay connected but not distracted, right from your wrist. The first Fitbit tracker with Spotify, Charge 4 helps you stay motivated with your favorite playlists and songs with easy-to-access music controls that let you choose the music output, play, shuffle and skip content, and like songs right from the wrist.



Never miss an alert with on-screen call, text, agenda and app notifications, and keep in touch with family and friends with quick replies on Android to respond on-the-go or mute alerts with Do Not Disturb mode.



It provides an intuitive touchscreen experience with interactive graphics that allow for seamless navigation so you can access the most important information you need, right from your wrist. For users looking to build on the device experience with extra guidance, support and motivation, which is even more critical these days, Fitbit Premium is a paid subscription service in the Fitbit app that you can access conveniently from your phone, whenever you need it and no matter where you are.



