Advertisement

Fitbit Charge 4 gets Dynamic GPS, Smart Wake alarms with the latest update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 13, 2020 4:06 pm

Latest News

The Fitbit Charge 4 update comes with firmware version 1.96.29 and can be downloaded through the official Fitbit app.
Advertisement

Fitbit has released a new update for its Charge 4 fitness band. The update brings GPS improvements, Smart Wake alarms, and few other changes to the smart band.

The update comes with firmware version 1.96.29 and can be downloaded through the official Fitbit app.

The first one is Dynamic GPS, which allows Charge 4 to detect if it is near the user’s paired smartwatch or not. If your phone is nearby, Charge 4 uses the GPS sensors on your phone to capture your route, pace, and other stats. If you don’t take your phone, Charge 4 uses built-in GPS. It manages new GPS settings on Charge 4 to preserve your device’s battery life or to enhance GPS performance.

The second feature is Smart Wake in the Alarms app which avoids waking you during your deep sleep and finds the best time to wake you starting 30 minutes before the alarm time you set. It adjusts how long your screen stays on with the new Screen Time Out setting.

The Settings app now also shows the date on which the Charge 4 was activated. Art from these, the update also includes bug fixes and improvements.

You can check out the full changelog of the update below:

 

GPS Updates
1. Elevate your workouts with Dynamic GPS mode on Charge 4. If your phone is nearby, Charge 4 uses the GPS sensors on your phone to capture your route, pace, and other stats. If you don’t take your phone, Charge 4 uses built-in GPS.
2. Manage new GPS settings on Charge 4 to preserve your device’s battery life or to enhance GPS performance.
 
Other improvements
1. Set alarms with Smart Wake in the Alarms app.
2. Adjust how long your screen stays on with the new Screen Time Out setting.
3. See the date that you activated your device in the Settings app.
4. This release includes bug fixes and improvements.



Fitbit launched Fitbit Charge 4 in India in April this year and its is priced at Rs 14,999 for the Black, Rosewood, and Storm Black/ Blue variants. The special edition Granite Reflective/ Black Woven variant of the fitness tracker is priced at Rs 16,999.

Advertisement

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 20,999

Google acquires Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Fitbit Charge 4 launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

Latest News from Amazfit

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch with 20-day battery Life relaunched at Rs 4,999

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker launched in India

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank to launch in India on July 14

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?

Flagship Smartphones vs Lite versions, Is quality in cheap TWS earphones compromised?
Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more

Smartphones that show ad dangerous, Boat ProGear Launched, CBSE, Facebook and more
Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies