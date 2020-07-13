Fitbit Charge 4 gets Dynamic GPS, Smart Wake alarms with the latest update

The Fitbit Charge 4 update comes with firmware version 1.96.29 and can be downloaded through the official Fitbit app.

Fitbit has released a new update for its Charge 4 fitness band. The update brings GPS improvements, Smart Wake alarms, and few other changes to the smart band.



The update comes with firmware version 1.96.29 and can be downloaded through the official Fitbit app.



The first one is Dynamic GPS, which allows Charge 4 to detect if it is near the user’s paired smartwatch or not. If your phone is nearby, Charge 4 uses the GPS sensors on your phone to capture your route, pace, and other stats. If you don’t take your phone, Charge 4 uses built-in GPS. It manages new GPS settings on Charge 4 to preserve your device’s battery life or to enhance GPS performance.



The second feature is Smart Wake in the Alarms app which avoids waking you during your deep sleep and finds the best time to wake you starting 30 minutes before the alarm time you set. It adjusts how long your screen stays on with the new Screen Time Out setting.



The Settings app now also shows the date on which the Charge 4 was activated. Art from these, the update also includes bug fixes and improvements.





You can check out the full changelog of the update below:

GPS Updates

1. Elevate your workouts with Dynamic GPS mode on Charge 4. If your phone is nearby, Charge 4 uses the GPS sensors on your phone to capture your route, pace, and other stats. If you don’t take your phone, Charge 4 uses built-in GPS.

2. Manage new GPS settings on Charge 4 to preserve your device’s battery life or to enhance GPS performance.



Other improvements

1. Set alarms with Smart Wake in the Alarms app.

2. Adjust how long your screen stays on with the new Screen Time Out setting.

3. See the date that you activated your device in the Settings app.

4. This release includes bug fixes and improvements.





Fitbit launched Fitbit Charge 4 in India in April this year and its is priced at Rs 14,999 for the Black, Rosewood, and Storm Black/ Blue variants. The special edition Granite Reflective/ Black Woven variant of the fitness tracker is priced at Rs 16,999.

