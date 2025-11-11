Report: Apple Delays iPhone Air 2 Indefinitely

A new report suggests that Apple has indefinitely delayed the iPhone Air 2 which was supposed to be the successor to this year’s iPhone Air. The device was earlier rumoured to debut next year alongside other iPhone 18 models but that may not be the case anymore. Here’s what the report says.

Apple’s plans for the second-generation iPhone Air appear to have hit a pause. The device, originally expected to debut next fall with the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Fold, was reportedly set to be even lighter than the current model and come with a larger battery. According to The Information, Apple was also developing a vapour chamber cooling system for the iPhone Air 2 — the same feature that was introduced in the iPhone 17 Pro.

However, the future of the iPhone Air 2 is now uncertain, as the report notes that Apple has “stopped short of canceling” the project, with some engineers and manufacturing partners still working on it. Moreover, there’s currently no scheduled launch date, and the move to take it off the roadmap is being described as “rare, if not unprecedented.”

The decision seems to stem from the iPhone Air’s weaker-than-expected sales. Foxconn has reportedly dismantled nearly all its production lines for the first model and plans to stop manufacturing entirely by the end of the month. Luxshare, Apple’s other production partner, already wrapped up production in late October.

Still, there’s a small silver lining for fans of the iPhone Air. Sources suggest the device might be undergoing a major redesign, and Apple could reintroduce the second-generation model as soon as spring 2027, alongside the iPhone 18 and 18e.

It is also possible that Apple will debut the iPhone 18 in 2026 itself, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold, while the 18e and Air 2 could come in Spring of 2027. Again, these are speculations and are to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Slim phones seem to have not taken off as well as the brands had expected them to. Samsung has also been struggling to sell the Galaxy S25 Edge and after seeing the poor reception of its own slim phone and Apple’s iPhone Air, it has also cancelled the upcoming Galaxy S26 Edge in favour of the Galaxy S26+, the device which S26 Edge was supposed to replace next year.