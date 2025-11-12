Google Releases November 2025 Update for Pixel Devices with AI Notification Summaries, Remix in Google Messages, and More

Google has announced the release of November 2025 update for Pixel devices with a new Pixel Drop that consists of features like AI notification summaries, ‘Wicked: For Good’ theme packs, Remix photos in Messages and more. Here’s everything to know about the newly announced Pixel Drop update for Google’s smartphones.

Pixel Drop November 2025: New Features

With Remix in Google Messages, you can edit and reimagine any photo using Remix in Google Messages. And any Android user can see your remixed photos even in a group chat. Remix uses Nano Banana, our Gemini image generation and editing model. And if you’re chatting with another Google Messages user, you can both remix the same image back and forth without leaving the app.

Next, the November 2025 update for Pixel devices brings AI notification summaries. Lengthy texts across chat apps are easily recapped in your notification shade, ideal for quickly catching up on busy group texts and long chat threads so you can instantly see what’s important and stay focused.

And coming in December, Pixel phones will be able to further “reduce notification overwhelm by organizing and silencing lower-priority notifications, saving you from unnecessary interruptions,” said Google.

Google has also released ‘Wicked: For Good’ theme packs so you can customize your Pixel with wallpapers, icons, system sounds and GIFs inspired by the film. Choose from three styles — For Good, Glinda and Elphaba for a different look and feel with each one of them.

Then, Pixel 6 and newer phones (in the U.S.) can now warn you about potential scams when you get chat notifications from many popular apps. Scam Detection for chat notifications automatically displays a “Likely scam” alert on notifications of messages that seem suspicious, giving you an early warning to help you avoid fraud.

Google has also updated how VIP notifications are shown. Message notifications from your VIPs now get prioritized so you don’t miss any texts from them. With your safety in mind, VIPs will also now have a crisis badge in the Contacts widget to keep you posted on critical alerts.

Personalised Edits in Google Photos are also being added with the November 2025 update for Pixel devices. To get started, open the Google Photos app, select the photo, tap “Help me edit” and ask Photos to “Remove Riley’s sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile and open her eyes.” Photos will fix the image by using other pictures in your gallery that you’ve labeled and organized in your face groups to ensure a personalized, natural look.You can make other fixes too — like asking Photos to remove a hat or change a smirk to a smile. Eligible Android users in the U.S. can try asking Photos to apply these personalized edits.

Now, there’s also a new Power Saving Mode in Google Maps where you can just press the power button while you are navigating and “you’ll see a simplified layout, showing only key information like next turns. You’ll still have directions for your long trip while extending your battery life up to four hours.”

The company is also expanding access to some of the Pixel features to newer regions. Scam Detection, which uses AI to detect and warn you of speech patterns commonly used by scammers on phone calls, is now available to Pixel 9+ users in the U.K., Ireland, India, Australia and Canada. Additionally, users in more regions, including Australia, Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Japan, can access Call Notes. Call Notes uses Gemini Nano on-device to record your calls, take notes, generate a transcript and summary and provide next-steps based on your conversation.

Finally, you will now see more timely suggestions from the Magic Cues feature which is now backed by Private AI Compute that is Google’s latest AI processing platform, “built to deliver the speed and power of advanced Gemini models in the cloud while extending the same user security and privacy assurances of on-device processing.”

November 2025 Update for Pixel Devices: Changelog

Aside from a new Pixel Drop, the November 2025 update for Pixel Devices also brings other fixes and improvements such as:

Audio

Fix for issue causing occasional system instability and performance slowdowns in certain conditions*[2]

Battery & Charging

General improvements for charging and battery usage*[1]

Camera

Fix for an issue causing photos taken with the UW and telephoto lenses exhibit a rainbow like color pattern under certain conditions*[3]

Framework

Fix for an issue that prevents some apps from loading under certain conditions*[1]

Fix for an issue where webcam mode does not work properly with connected devices under certain conditions*[1]

Telephony

Fix for issues causing instability and intermittent problems with emergency calling functionality under certain conditions*[1]

*[1] Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[2] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[3] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL