Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch launched in India

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India called Fire-Boltt Call. The watch comes with Bluetooth calling feature, a 1.7-inch HD display, up to 10 days of battery life and more.

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the new watch.

The Fire-boltt Call will be available for sale on Amazon for Rs 4,499 starting March 21 at 12PM. The smartwatch will be available in five colour options: Beige, White, Red, Blue, and Black. The watch also comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

Fire-Boltt Call Specifications

Fire-Boltt Call sports a 1.7-inch HD screen that supports a 60-degree view and Ultiview display. It comes with over 200 cloud-based watch faces. The Call watch also houses a new FB1 Nanochip. Furthermore, the wearable comes with Bluetooth calling feature with a built-in microphone and speaker.

The smartwatch comes with 7 sports modes. These include cycling, skipping, badminton, walking and running and more. It will also come with up to 10 days of battery life and up to 5 days with BT calling. Further, it will also offer up to 30 days of stand by time.

In addition, the wearable comes with IP67 water and dustproof rating. There will be also a SpO2 sensor, female health-tracking, a heart rate tracker and a sleep tracker. Other features include music control and camera control, weather updates, drink water reminders, sedentary reminders, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock.

