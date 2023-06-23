Fire-boltt Apollo 2 launched in India: Know Price, Features

Fire-boltt has launched the Apollo 2 smartwatch in India days after it announced the Artillery smartwatch. The Apollo 2 comes with a round dial and gets the usual health monitoring features also. Further, it has an in-built microphone and speaker that enables Bluetooth calling. Read on to know more about the watch.

Fire-boltt Apollo 2: Price

The Apollo 2 smartwatch comes in black, dark grey, grey and pink colours and will be available via Flipkart and Fire-boltt’s own website. It will come at an introductory starting price of Rs 2,499 beginning today, June 23rd.

Fire-boltt Apollo 2: Features

The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch HD display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The Apollo 2 offers health tracking features including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, and female health care. The watch also includes 110+ sports mode and smart notification support.

For a durable build, the watch is water-resistant to IP67 standards. It further has an in-built microphone and speaker to support Bluetooth calling, voice assistants, and other features. Users can also access Quick Dial Pad, Call History, Sync contacts on the watch itself.

Other additional features include in-built games, Smart Notifications, Sedentary remainder, Find My Phone, Weather, Music control, camera control, Timer, Stopwatch, and Alarms. Users get up to 7 days of battery life and up to 20 days of standby time.

In comparison, the Fire-boltt Artillery seems like a better deal, thanks to a mor erugged build and support for NFC as well. Moreover, it includes a motion sensor that allows users to use the watch as a controller in virtual reality games and workouts when connected to compatible smartphones and tablets