Fenda Audio launches T-70X speaker at Rs 16,999

Fenda Audio T-70X Floor Standing Speaker has been launched. It is equipped with an 8-inch driver as the subwoofer.

Fenda Audio has announced its latest audio flagship and feature-packed ‘T-70X’ – a 2.0 Floor Standing Speaker. The F&D T-70X is available at Amazon and other leading online & offline stores at a discounted price of INR 16,999. The speaker is backed with a standard 12 months warranty.

There is a Floor Standing Tower speaker system for a perfect audio setup at home. With just a single T-70X, you can do away with your existing speaker kit, your soundbar, your FM Tuner and your Music player.

Fenda Audio T-70X Features

The Fenda Audio T-70X is designed using a solid wood cabinet. The speaker weighs a good 23.4Kg which keeps it firmly on the ground, reduces vibration, and helps with perfect audio excellence.

The T-70X is equipped with an 8-inch driver as the subwoofer. It is also clubbed with twin 5.2-inch full-range speakers and two 1-inch silk dome tweeters. The drivers matched with a 160W amplifier that performs with distortion-free audio even at peak volumes.

Lastly, the Fenda Audio T-70X also packs in some of the latest technologies to create an all-rounder feature-packed audio system. Bluetooth 5.0 and Aux input for all your gadgets, USB and Card reader input for MP3/WMA playback, Mic-in for Karaoke mode, PLL Technology for uninterrupted FM Radio with 100-station memory, Optical and HDMI (ARC) inputs for your TV, LED Display, and IR Remote control.

The T-70X also sports a built-in rechargeable 12V 4.5Ah battery.

Earlier F&D PA300 100-Watt Bluetooth Wireless Party Speaker system. F&D PA300 comes with a festive season limited time price offer of Rs 15,999. It is available at all leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms and is backed with a 12-months warranty.

The new speaker boasts powerful performance, multiple inputs, Karaoke mode, and a robust portable body. The Fenda Audio F&D PA300 is a speaker for both indoor and outdoor use. In addition, it features an in-built rechargeable battery for places where electricity isn’t available.

