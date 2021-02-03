Advertisement

FAU-G ratings getting lower by the day. Are PUBG fans responsible?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 2:27 pm

Latest News

FAU-G launched with a bang but now it seems like the game is having a hard time on play store with many people not liking it. Who is responsible?

FAU-G launched with a bang this Republic Day and managed to impress some of the population that was coming over from PUBG Mobile. The keyword here being 'some', the game failed to impress many of the people who were assuming the game to beat PUBG in every aspect. 

 

While the game has repetitive gameplay as we saw in our review as well, many of the fans have the same complaints along with the game not being able to meet their expectations.

 

The Play Store rating for the game started off with a solid 4.2 stars on the day of launch and today, at the time of writing this story, the rating stands at 3.2 stars based on 4,95,531 reviewers. The feedback suggestion is filled with 1 star ratings, all pointing towards the impact which the game failed to make and most of reviews comparing the game with PUBG. What made the rating fall so low? Is it because of the PUBG fans? Or is FAU-G itself responsible? We would say both. 

 

FAUG Ratings

 

PUBG Mobile was one of the first battle royale games on smartphones that shook the world with its great graphics and gameplay. The game was so addictive that some countries even had to consider putting a ban on the game. When PUBG got banned back in September of 2020 over border tensions between China and India, and the latter being considered for the security of its citizens, the gamers started looking for alternatives. 

 

Some alternatives such as Call Of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, and many more served well. Then came the FAU-G announcement, that raised the patriotic sentiment amongst the Indian gaming community as the game was 'Made in India' and was based on the hardships faced by our soldiers. 

 

The hype for the game was real, and it came at a time when PUBG had just got banned. While PUBG had raised the bar for smartphone gaming and it set a new standard for the smartphone games, people started expecting the same from FAU-G. 

 

The hype for the game that was created by the publishers itself got mixed with the high expectations of the gamers, which resulted in the game not delivering well up to the mark it was supposed to. That is why it hasn't been entirely the fault of FAU-G developers, but also the raised standards which PUBG set before it left India. 

 

Adding to the overhype was the delayed launch of the game that further made users just forget about it altogether. Secondly, we can't blame nCore Games for not making the game similar to PUBG as they never conveyed that the game would launch in the battle royale segment. 

 

The main fault of the FAU-G developers that should be considered is the gameplay. While the graphics of the game are still above average and look good while playing, the gameplay is not as engaging as it is on other games. 

 

To conclude, it was a mixture of overhype, below average gameplay, and the high industry standards that the game couldn't meet because of which the ratings of the game have been falling since its launch. 

Excitel Broadband achieves half a million subscribers in less than a year

Alleged Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G spotted on TENAA

Seagate launches Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S in India

Realme CEO teases Transparent Version of Realme X7 Pro ahead of launch

Redmi to launch Smart TVs in India in March: Report

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

FAU-G opens pre-registration for smartphones running Android 8.0 and above

4 million pre-registrations for FAU-G game ahead of Republic Day launch

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies