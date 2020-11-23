Advertisement

Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33.3 lakh seized in Bangalore and Chennai

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 23, 2020 4:27 pm

Over 3000 products consisting of mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones, were found.
Mi India has today announced that counterfeit products of an estimated worth of Rs 33.3 lakhs were seized from four suppliers in Chennai and three suppliers in Bangalore during the months of October and November.

As per the information shared by the company, the local police conducted raids in the two cities after a complaint was filed by the company as part of its "comprehensive proactive anti-counterfeit program".

Following the registered complaint, police officers along with the company’s representatives seized counterfeit devices from three prominent shops in the area. Over 3000 products consisting of mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones, were found.

The shop owners from both the cities were arrested for allegedly selling fake Mi India products worth Rs 24.9 lakhs and 8.4 lakhs respectively. Upon interrogation, it was found that these suppliers have been managing this business for a long time and have sold multiple unauthorized products in the market.

 

How to Identify counterfeit products of Xiaomi:

  • Some products like carrying security codes that can be checked on mi.com to identify the authenticity of the product - eg. Mi Powerbanks, all audio products.
  • Packaging and quality of retail boxes are very different. You can visit any Mi Home/ Mi Store to validate the original packaging.
  • Check for the original Mi India Logo on the product and you will know if that is authorized. The original logo of packaging can be seen on mi.com.
  • All authorized fitness products such as Mi Band(s) will have Mi Fit app compatibility.
  • Unauthorized cables are often flimsy and break easily.



Such incidents have increased in the country over the previous year and to prevent such instances, Mi India has created a special task force that is responsible for constantly monitoring the market and acting against such unauthorised entities and counterfeiters. The company said consumers are advised to purchase ‘genuine’ products from authorized stores of the brand and partner outlets and make an informed decision.

