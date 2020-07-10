Facebook and CBSE opens registration for Digital Safety & Online Well-being and Augmented Reality (AR) Curriculum in India

The brand introduced Digital Safety & Online Well-being and Augmented Reality (AR) curriculums in India.

Facebook and CBSE recently announced its two new programmes for teachers and students. The brand introduced Digital Safety & Online Well-being and Augmented Reality (AR) curriculums in India. Now, the company has revealed that it has started the registration process for the same.

In the first phase, the AR curriculum will be available to 10,000 teachers and 30,000 students in the second phase. As seats are limited, teachers are urged to register today. The Augmented Reality curriculum will be open to teachers affiliated to the CBSE board in the pilot phase and will be available to students in the succeeding phase.

What are Digital Safety & Online Well-being and Augmented Reality (AR) Curriculums?

To start with Digital Safety and Online Well-being programme, it will be led by training partner Centre for Social Research (CSR) and it will teach students to understand their digital identity and how they can become responsible digital users. The programme will provide tips and resources to address mental health challenges during physical isolation with dedicated sections on Youth, Parents & Caregivers and Educators. It also comes with Facebook’s digital literacy and citizenship program, which is designed to support teachers, parents and students to make better use of online tools while staying safe in the online space.

Moving to the AR programme, the course will introduce fundamentals of Augmented Reality and captures ways to utilise Facebook's software, Spark AR Studio, to create augmented reality experiences. “AR is at the intersection of creative and technical skills by introducing it in schools. We hope that a greater number of educators and students will be exposed to this opportunity,” the company said in a statement.