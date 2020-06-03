Facebook introduce new Manage Activity to archive or delete old posts

The brand has introduced a new Manage Activity feature on its platform.

Facebook has revealed that it is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to archive or trash old posts, all in one place. The brand has introduced a new Manage Activity feature on its platform.

The feature is currently available on the mobile application and Facebook Lite. The brand says that the feature will be available for the desktop version in the future. The company says that with this feature, users can easily archive older posts that they don't want others to see on Facebook. “For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook,” the company said in a blog post.

Furthermore, the Manage Activity feature also allows users to move posts that they no longer want to the trash. The brand has revealed that the posts kept in the trash will remain there for 30 days before being deleted. Users can also manually delete or restore the posts that they moved to the trash. The company has revealed that users can view and manage posts in bulk. Additionally, Facebook has developed filters that will help users to search the posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

Meanwhile, Facebook released a new application that will allow users to make group audio calls. Known as CatchUp, the app allows users to know when their friends and family are available to talk. The app is developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team and the brand has revealed that the app is currently available for testing in the US for a limited time on IOS and Android. The CatchUp app basically indicates to the user whether another person is available to talk or not. However, the other person also needs to download the app in order to make use of this function.