Advertisement

Facebook introduce new Manage Activity to archive or delete old posts

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 11:04 am

Latest News

The brand has introduced a new Manage Activity feature on its platform.
Advertisement

Facebook has revealed that it is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to archive or trash old posts, all in one place. The brand has introduced a new Manage Activity feature on its platform. 

 

The feature is currently available on the mobile application and Facebook Lite. The brand says that the feature will be available for the desktop version in the future. The company says that with this feature, users can easily archive older posts that they don't want others to see on Facebook. “For example, you could archive a post you made when you were in high school that you still find amusing but that you’d rather not be seen by anyone else on Facebook,” the company said in a blog post. 

 

Furthermore, the Manage Activity feature also allows users to move posts that they no longer want to the trash. The brand has revealed that the posts kept in the trash will remain there for 30 days before being deleted. Users can also manually delete or restore the posts that they moved to the trash. The company has revealed that users can view and manage posts in bulk. Additionally, Facebook has developed filters that will help users to search the posts with specific people or from a specific date range.

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Facebook released a new application that will allow users to make group audio calls. Known as CatchUp, the app allows users to know when their friends and family are available to talk. The app is developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team and the brand has revealed that the app is currently available for testing in the US for a limited time on IOS and Android. The CatchUp app basically indicates to the user whether another person is available to talk or not. However, the other person also needs to download the app in order to make use of this function.

Facebook introduces new 'Lock Your Profile' safety feature in India

Samsung partners with Facebook to bring offline retailers online

Facebook wants you to ‘CatchUp’ with its experimental app for audio calls

Latest News from Facebook

You might like this

Tags: Facebook Manage Activity Facebook Manage Activity launch Facebook new feature Facebook

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Remove China Apps pulled from Google Play Store as it violates this policy

Uber to disinfect cars before every single trip at the Delhi Airport

Mitron app pulled from Google Play Store because of this violation!

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies