Advertisement

Facebook doesn't plan on informing 533 million users about their data that got leaked

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 6:16 pm

Latest News

Facebook has said in a statement that the breach took place back in 2019 and the data was scraped by the cybercriminals

A recent breach at Facebook claims to have exposed the personal information of as many as 533 million Facebook users on the web including the user's phone number, Facebook ID, birthdates, and more. However, Facebook in a statement said that the data has not been obtained through their system and has been scrapped from their platform before September 2019.

 

This means that Facebook has no plans to let the users know about the breach that took place on a large scale. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the same to Reuters that the company does not plan to notify the users that might be affected in the data leak. He also said that “it also took into account that users could not fix the issue and that the data was publicly available in deciding not to notify users".

 

On Tuesday, the company posted a blog and admitted the breach took place but back in 2019. “It is important to understand that malicious actors obtained this data not through hacking our systems but by scraping it from our platform prior to September 2019. This is another example of the ongoing, adversarial relationship technology companies have with fraudsters who intentionally break platform policies to scrape internet services", the blog read.

 

"As a result of the action we took, we are confident that the specific issue that allowed them to scrape this data in 2019 no longer exists. But since there’s still confusion about this data and what we’ve done, we wanted to provide more details here", it further added. 

 

As per Facebook, the data was scraped by cybercriminals using the contact importer feature way back in 2019 and the company updated it at that time only, to prevent malicious actors from using software to imitate its app and upload a large set of phone numbers to see which ones matched Facebook users. 

 

"Through the previous functionality, they were able to query a set of user-profiles and obtain a limited set of information about those users included in their public profiles. The information did not include financial information, health information, or passwords", the blog read. However, security researchers claim the breach is more fresh and not an old one.

Facebook blocks out news sharing in Australia

Facebook launches 'BARS' app for rappers under closed-beta testing

Facebook is adding the ability to share Instagram reels to its own app

Latest News from Facebook

Tags: Facebook

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google I/O 2021 to kick off from May 18 as a digital event that is free to attend

Google Workspace storage policies timeline changes to February 2022

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies