Redmi K40, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro get BIS Certifications, to launch soon in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2021 1:46 pm

Redmi K40 will pack a battery capacity more than 4,000mAh that is claimed to have 64% of battery left even after 10.5 hours of usage.
Redmi K40 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro smartphones have received BIS certifications which suggests that their India launch could be nearing.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro with M2012K1G model number and Redmi K40 with M2012K11AI model number have been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that the launch of the smartphones is just around the corner in India. The BIS certifications however do not provide any no information on their specifications.

Redmi K40 has already been confirmed to go official on February 25. For the rumoured specs, Redmi K40 will feature a punch-hole FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the software front, it could run MIUI 12.5 with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The chipset will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will most likely come with 5G support as well.

Tipster Mukul Sharma in a tweet has revealed that the global version of the Redmi K40 may debut as a POCO branded device. There is a possibility that the Redmi K40 might launch in India as a POCO handset.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to feature a 6.81-inch OLED curved edge OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery.

 

