Exclusive: Micromax to launch two TWS earbuds in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 3:01 pm

Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch two truly wireless earbuds in the country.
Micromax is all set to enter the wireless earbuds segment in India. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch two truly wireless earbuds in the country. 

 

Sources further revealed that the latest TWS earbuds will be launched in India this month. The company is planning to launch one of the earbuds at Rs 999. The budget-centric earbuds will be available for purchase on Amazon. The second wireless earbuds will be priced at Rs 4999 and it will be available for purchase from offline stores. Micromax is looking to partner with Croma to launch these TWS earbuds. That said, there is no information available about the features and other specs of the upcoming wireless earbuds, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details. 

 

We earlier exclusively reported Micromax is all set to make a grand comeback in India while banking high on the Make in India initiative. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that Micromax is all set to set up its first design lab in India. 

 

The design lab will be tasked to design and make smartphones to give stiff competition to other prominent players in the market. The sources further revealed that the first batch of Made in India phones will be launched in the month of October. The sources further added that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. 

 

Keeping the chipset in mind, it is safe to say that the company is planning to target the budget segment in India. One should expect, the upcoming smartphone could be priced around Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000. We earlier reported that Micromax is planning to launch two to three smartphones in India. The launch is expected to take place in the month of September.

 

