Excitel Broadband achieves half a million subscribers in less than a year

In a press release, the company said that Excitel has become one of the fastest-growing networks of the country by hitting half a million subscribers in less than a year. Excitel has witnessed a growth of around 55% in the year 2020 and ended the year at a figure of 500,000 users, the company added.



Currently operational in 19 cities including Delhi/NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Unnao, Kanpur, Jhansi, Bangalore, and Visakhapatnam to name a few. Excitel Broadband is working towards reaching over 50 more cities by the end of 2021.



Excitel provides tariff plans starting from Rs 399 (100 Mbps) to Rs 899 (300 Mbps) per month, across different tenures for a speed from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps. The new tariff rates have been categorized as 1-month, 3-month, 4-month, 6-month, 9-month, 12-month with validity ranging from 30 days to 365 days.



Talking about achieving the milestone, Vivek Raina, CEO, Excitel Broadband, said, “The year 2020 bought with it some unprecedented challenges, the way we work, study, entertain ourselves or for that matter socialize has got changed due to COVID, increasing significance of Wireline Broadband in our lives. High-speed FTTH (fiber to the home) connection is now a basic utility service for every household, this is a challenge as well as an opportunity for all Wireline service providers to improve their game and rise up to the challenge. I am happy that Excitel with its razor-sharp focus on FTTH deployment and improving customer experience is both qualitatively as well as quantitatively growing by leaps and bounds. Excitel believes that Wireline Broadband is a service that should be available uniformly across our urban and semi-urban areas irrespective of the social or financial profile of specific areas. With the affordable FTTH service, Excitel believes in catering to a bigger set of audience, not just in tier 1 and tier 2 but also to very small towns in the tier 3 markets.”