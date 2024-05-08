Apple iPad Air 2024 With M2: Should You Consider It Over Galaxy Tab S9?

Apple has announced the new iPad Air 2024 in two sizes, including 11-inch and 13-inch models powered by the M2 chip. While it’s 50% faster than the iPad Air M1 from 2022, the price of the new iPad Air 2024 has gone up by Rs 5,000 over the last year’s model. At its price, the new iPad has the Galaxy Tab S9 to compete with. Should you consider getting the iPad Air 2024 over the Tab S9 from Samsung? Let’s have a look.

iPad Air 2024: Price, Availability

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. The 11-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 59,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 74,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 79,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 94,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

iPad Air 2024: Features

The iPad Air 2024 is available in two sizes, which is a first for iPad Air, including 11-inch and 13-inch models. Featuring a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine in M2, the new iPad Air offers even more performance than the previous model and is 50% faster over its predecessor. The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is now located along the landscape EDGE of iPad Air, which is apt for video calls. It also includes faster Wi-Fi, and cellular models include 5G.

The 12MP Wide back camera on iPad Air delivers high-resolution photos and detailed 4K video with support for 240-fps slo-mo. Dual microphones are designed to work in unison with the cameras, capturing audio from the camera being used and minimizing distracting background noise. The new iPad Air also has landscape stereo speakers with Spatial Audio. The 13-inch model delivers even better sound quality with double the bass.

Over M1 model, the new M2-powered model has a brighter display (and a bigger one in the 13-inch model) but uses the same liquid retina technology, is available in new 512GB and 1TB storage options, gets same cameras and body, and a similar battery life as well. The only major changes would be the M2 chip, more storage options and the new location of the camera.

iPad Air 2024 Vs Galaxy Tab S9

The Apple iPad Air with M2 chip would surely be faster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the Tab S9. While both of them offer decent hardware, the Galaxy Tab S9 gets you a better display that is an AMOLED panel with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. It also has the S-Pen bundled with the tablet whereas you’ll have to purchase the Apple Pencil Pro separately in case of iPad Air.

Finally, the choice would boil down to which operating system suits your workflow. If you are invested in the Apple ecosystem and want softwares like Final Cut or Logic Pro to work on, the iPad Air is a better pick.

However, if you want to buy a tablet for consuming digital content, are a part of the Android or Samsung ecosystem in specific, have to draw a lot for your work, and want the flexibility of running various Android-based softwares, then the Galaxy Tab S9 is a better pick for a cheaper price tag of Rs 56,999 considering it comes with an S-Pen in the box itself. Overall, we’d say both of them can handle gaming well and other demanding tasks as well but its the software choice that will drive your purchase.