May 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

Pebble Mega comes in three colour variants like Midnight Gold, Moonlight Grey and Jet Black and has been launched exclusively on Pebble’s website only at Rs 2,699. It is also available on the platforms Amazon and Flipkart. It’s features include:

2.06-inch AMOLED Display, AOD support, 700 nits brightness

BT Calling

Health Suite: Heart rate, Sp02 and Sleep monitoring

Multiple sports modes

Rotating Crown, Metal Build

AI Voice Assistant

World Clock, Alarm & Notifications

IP67 rated

Up to 5-day backup