May 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

Here’s a list of all the smartwatches that have launched in India in April 2024, from the likes of Pebble, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Pebble. Explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of May 2024.

1
ACwO FwIT Play

The new FwIT Play smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499, ACwO FwIT Play is available on acwo’s website, ONDC, Tata CLiQ, Snapdeal and other leading e-commerce platforms. It’s features include:

  • Women-focused smartwatch
  • 1.75-inch AMOLED display, Always-on support, 60Hz refresh rate, 700 nits brightness
  • SOS support
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Smart Widgets, Dynamic Island Notification
  • Heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, calorie calculations, female health cycle measurement
  • 100+ sports modes
  • FwIT Play support on & iOS
  • IP68 rated
  • Calculator, Alarm, Timer, Camera control, Vibration alert, etc.

2
Pebble Mega

Pebble Mega comes in three colour variants like Midnight Gold, Moonlight Grey and Jet Black and has been launched exclusively on Pebble’s website only at Rs 2,699. It is also available on the platforms Amazon and Flipkart. It’s features include:

  • 2.06-inch AMOLED Display, AOD support, 700 nits brightness
  • BT Calling
  • Health Suite: Heart rate, Sp02 and Sleep monitoring
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Rotating Crown, Metal Build
  • AI Voice Assistant
  • World Clock, Alarm & Notifications
  • IP67 rated
  • Up to 5-day backup

