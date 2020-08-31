Epson introduces 24-inch sublimation InkTank printer in India

The Epson SC-F531 is also equipped with unique Fluorescent Yellow & Pink inks, for the customer to a create unique colour gamut which is not possible with just the normal inks.

Epson has today announced the launch of its desktop 24-inch sublimation InkTank printer in India. Dubbed as SC-F531, the printer is priced at Rs 1,85,999 including GST and it comes with a 1-year warranty.



Designed for producing custom T Shirts, mugs, personalised awards and more, the SC-F531 is suitable for photo labs, photo studios, textile screen printers and corporate gifting suppliers for an ad-hoc workflow and low production volumes. It features a compact, space saving design with high performance and flexibility to print on a wide variety of media.



The SC-F531 is also equipped with unique Fluorescent Yellow & Pink inks, for the customer to a create unique colour gamut which is not possible with just the normal inks. These fluorescent inks also illuminate when under UV light. This printer has a convenient InkTank for large volume printing.



With the innovative ink bottles customers can refill the ink even while printing thereby significantly reducing downtime. The PrecisionCore TFP print head and inks together enable outstanding image quality with fine gradation, a wide gamut, and high colour density. Its engine supports production speeds up to 21m2/hr while an integrated auto-cutter enables sheet-based output and can print on both sheet and roll medias.



“At Epson, we are committed to driving the digital textile market and excited to expand our award-winning product line with the addition of the latest SC-F531. This printer meets a market need for small size businesses wanting to enter the textile printer business with a low investment, easy-to-use dye-sublimation printer that will allow them to create personalized promotional products, fashion apparel and home décor and furnishing. The SC-F531 delivers these small businesses high image quality in one of the most compact, feature-rich dye-sublimation printers in the market that will even easily fit on a desktop for convenient use. Moreover, the Fluorescent Pink and Yellow inks is another added benefit of this printer ” said Vasudevan LK, General Manager, Epson India.