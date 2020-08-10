Epson EH-TW7100 4K Pro UHD home theatre projector launched in India

Dubbed as EH-TW7100, the 4K UHD projector is priced at Rs 1,37,999.

Epson has today announced the launch of its latest home theatre projector in India. Dubbed as EH-TW7100, the 4K UHD projector is priced at Rs 1,37,999.

The projector comes in a size of up to 1,270 cms (500 inches). It is loaded with a 4K PRO-UHD technology to enhance the viewing experience with a bright and vivid image. It comes with a high brightness of 3,000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 100,000:1, which is also ideal in well-lit environments to provide a sharp image with clearly defined shadow details and deep blacks.

Epson EH-TW7100 has two built-in 10W speakers providing an out of the box, all-in-one set up. It is also easy to use with sound bars and external speakers using Bluetooth. Furthermore, it is durable with a long-life lamp of 5,000 hours, equivalent to watching a film a day for seven years.

The projector comes with an RGB liquid crystal shutter projection system and it comes in different modes including Dynamic, Bright Cinema, Natural and Cinema. The company is offering two years of warranty with its latest projector.

“Over the past few years, India has witnessed OTT platforms gain immense popularity. With more and more individuals and families now using devices to stream online content and with a significant increase in home viewing, there is an increasing demand for projectors. This projector is compatible with a range of input devices and is very easy to set up as well. The EH-TW7100 provides consumers with great value for money and the pleasure of enjoying supersized 4K content in their living rooms with multiple input and wireless audio options,” said Satyanarayana P, Director - Visual products, Epson India.