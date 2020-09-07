Epic is Trying to Bring Fortnite Back on the App Store

The gaming giant also claims that the daily active users of Fortnite on Apple devices, due to the ban, have decreased more than 60%

Advertisement

From the past couple of weeks, the battle between the tech giant Apple and the game giant epic has become immense with both the parties finding faults and blaming each other for violating terms and conditions.

The recent reports suggest that Epic Games is making efforts to get Fortnite back on App Store by filing a lawsuit against Apple. A US judge said last month that removing a developer account of any game/app developer without letting them know is not fair and hence Fortnite shouldn't have been removed.

Advertisement

According to some reports, Epic Games said that there are over 116 million registered Fortnite players on Apple devices and there are over 350 million active monthly players on various other platforms. Epic also added that "Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched, and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear."

Also Read, Top 10 Interesting Facts about Fortnite

The gaming giant also claims that the daily active users of Fortnite on Apple devices, due to the ban, have decreased more than 60% which is quite a huge percentage and due to this Epic is encouraging "Epic Fortnite Gamers" to switch to other platforms by hosting tournaments, distributing prizes with the hashtag #FreeFortnite. The game was removed on August 13 for adding an in-app payments feature that violates Apple's terms and conditions after which Apple released a statement saying, "We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store."

In another statement, Apple said, "We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic complies with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they've followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused."