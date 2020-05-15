Advertisement

How can PC gamers get Epic Games Grand Theft Auto V for free

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 15, 2020 12:56 pm

The popular street game is available through company's website and the sale lasts till 21 May.
If you're an avid PC gamer then playing Grand Theft Auto V should be part of your must-have list. And guess what, Epic Gamers, the creator of the title is giving it away for free. The popular title is listed on the company's website, and is part of their mega sale bonanza which will include more games in the coming weeks. 

 

GTA V made its debut back in September 2013. The game includes complete GTAV story, Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content. You’ll also get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire in GTA Online, as written by Epic Games in its listing. As you can see over here, GTA V can be downloaded for free, and the sale period lasts till 21 May. 

GTA V listed for free guys

 

To get this game, follow these steps: 

1. Go to Epic Games website over here 

2. Look for GTA V and click on the game title 

3 Scroll down the page and click on Get to download the pack 

4 Your free GTA V game is now ready to install on your PC 

 

But here's the more important thing. You will need a decent-specced PC to run this game, these are the minimum requirements as stated by Epic Games. 

 

- Windows 7
- Intel Core 2 Quad processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1GB NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB or AMD HD 4870 graphic card
- DirectX 10 compatible sound card
- 90GB space available on hard disk drive

 

If you are a gamer, then you probably know the gaming giant Epic games who own the worldwide sensation- Fortnite. But, that’s not the only games they have. Their Epic store has a ton of good titles that you can grab.

Tags: Epic Games Grand Theft Auto V get GTA V free PC games price free PC games

