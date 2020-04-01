  • 19:34 Apr 01, 2020

Advertisement

EMI Postponement: To Take or Not to Take?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2020 3:57 pm

Latest News

For the middle class, EMI on loan payments is a recurring cost which if not paid on time can adversely impact financial planning.
Advertisement

As we are all impacted by the disruption to our lives caused by the Ccronavirus, its time to see if the government package offer anything for us. Because quite clearly, the government has rightfully focused on the most vulnerable in its first phase of relief measures.

 
For the middle class, perhaps the most interesting option has been the EMI or loan deferment option that has been offered. So should you take it? 
 
 
A quick update first. The loan deferment has been offered on all loans, be it persona, auto,  housing or even your credit card dues. Between March 1 to May 31. Some would say, the period itself is problematic, as many people have already paid their March instalments. So a fairer period would have been April to June.   The moratorium is on principal as well as interest. What that means is that, at the end of three months, you won't have to repay the amount in one shot, but actually your loan tenure could be extended by three months, or a suitable arrangement be arrived at between you and your lender.  
 
 
So is the offer good? The short answer, if you are conservative as regards debt, and have the financial buffer to manage the payments, is no. Because, the deferment is not a waiver. Both your principal (which will remain) and interest( which will be added up ) remain.     
 
 
However, if your work or business cash flows have been impacted, then the deferment could be a useful tool to manage your cash flows. More so in case of housing loan, where the interest rate you are paying will in all probability be lower than what your bank will charge you for working capital, or any other source of borrowing.   
 
 
Credit card debt, which can be the most crippling debt, is definitely not one you want to defer, especially if the interest rate charged is the same. In fact, chances are, if you have a good credit history, your bank might have an emi repayment offers on credit card debt on their own. 
 
 
Same problem with personal loans, although rates on auto loans vary.
 
 
Thus, the big takeaway? Consider a loan deferment only for a housing loan ideally, or a term loan, if it's for your business. Otherwise, better to pay up if you can do it, even if it means making some adjustments to your lifestyle for a short while. Because, quite simply the after-effects of this disruption will stay with us for a while yet, and there is absolutely no chance that the world will come back to normal in three months.  

ACT Fibernet launches online gaming tournament for customers

Fitbit Charge 4 launched in India starting at Rs 14,999

Realme increases smartphone prices due to GST hike

Top 3 Online Multiplayer PC Games

Zoom used by Kids and adults: Is it safe?

Samsung extends warranty on all products amid Coronavirus lockdown

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Bank EMI Loan deferment

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

How to Avoid Cyber Scam: WHO has guidelines

Online Classes gaining Momentum or facing hiccups in India?

Intel to fix Google Chrome power issues

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies