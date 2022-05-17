Elon Musk will seek lower price for twitter buyout, bots are point of worry

Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride till now and new development regarding the Twitter buyout says that Musk will now seek a lower price for buying the social media platform because of an unforeseen situation with the bot/spam/fake accounts on the microblogging platform.

“You can’t pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed”, said Musk at a conference in Miami. Elon, on Friday, said that his $44 billion (approx Rs 3,41,910 crore) Twitter buyout was on hold because of pending information on spam accounts. He conveyed that he suspects these fake accounts make up at least 20 percent of users in comparison to Twitter’s official estimates of 5 percent.

To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter.



I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Elon also said in a tweet that to find out whether Twitter’s estimates are correct, his team will do a random sample of 100 followers of the official Twitter account. ”I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover”, he added. At the All-Summit-2022 conference, when asked whether buying Twitter at a lower price would be a viable option, Musk responded, “I mean, it’s not out of the question”.

“The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow”, he said. ”They claim that they’ve got this complex methodology that only they can understand … It can’t be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that”, he added.

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal also made a comment on the Bot situation via a thread of tweets on Monday. He claimed that the internal estimates of spam accounts on the social media platform for the last four quarters were “well under 5 percent”. Musk responded to Agrawal’s defence of the company’s methodology with a poop emoji.