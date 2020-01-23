EaseMyTrip now allows flight booking via WhatsApp

The company has revealed that with this integration customers can book flight tickets at competitive rates for their desired destination via WhatsApp.

Easy Trip Planners Limited (EaseMyTrip) has announced the integration on WhatsApp messenger to book flight tickets. The company has revealed that with this integration customers can book flight tickets at competitive rates for their desired destination via WhatsApp.

In order to use this feature and for activating the autonomous interactive programme, customers need to Whatsapp on 9990330330 from their number and users can start sharing their requests. The brand has revealed that customer will keep receiving a price drop/increase alert on their WhatsApp related to the flight they searched. The EaseMyTrip bot will also provide users with suggestive dates when they can relatively get lower prices for the flight-route.

Commenting on the development, Prashant Pitti, Whole-time Director, EaseMyTrip said, “As a part of our customer-centric approach, we have collaborated with Whatsapp-for-Business to come up with a technology solution in the form of EaseMyTrip Bot. This is especially convenient for customers who are on the move and short on time to explore multiple platforms in search of lowest fares & best deals.”

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has revealed that it will take legal action against those businesses who are engaged in automated or bulk messaging to the users. The company will sue individual or businesses who are abusing the instant messaging platform with bulk messages. The company has revealed that sending bulk messages is a violation of its Terms and Conditions.

To recall, the company introduced WhatsApp Business in 2018 for its Android smartphone users. The app was designed to help businesses to get in touch with their customers. However, multiple businesses are using this to abuse customers with a bombardment of bulk messaging or automated messages.