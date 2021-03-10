Advertisement

DoT to say no to network equipment from China and other non-friendly countries

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 10, 2021 6:01 pm

Latest News

The government is expected to amend the telecom licence norms this month to integrate the guidelines of national security directive on telecommunication sector which will help in controlling installation of network equipment from China and other non-friendly countries.
Advertisement

The government is expected to amend the telecom licence norms this month to integrate the guidelines of the national security directive on the telecommunication sector which will help in controlling the installation of network equipment from China and other non-friendly countries. 

 

The report comes from ET, according to which, under the provisions of this directive, the government will be declaring a list of trusted sources and trusted products for installation in the country's telecom network. The list of trusted sources will be decided on the basis of the approval of a committee headed by the deputy national security advisor.

 

"DoT is almost ready to amend licence conditions to incorporate guidelines NSD (national security directive). It should be done in the coming week," an official source said. 

 

Advertisement

The committee that will be formed will consist of members from relevant departments, ministries and will also have two members from the industry and independent experts. 

 

However, the directive doesn't mention anything about the replacement of the existing equipment which has already been implemented into the telecom network. The directive will also not affect annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment that are already integrated into the network as of the date of effect of the directive. 

 

'While the government has not barred procurement of equipment from Chinese companies, it amended the general financial rules (GFR) 2017 to enable the imposition of restrictions on bidders in public procurement from countries that share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto, including national security, the ET report read. 

IMAI against the proposed cryptocurrency ban in India

Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone launched in India with Snapdragon 888, 6000mAh battery starting at Rs 49,999

Vi launches four new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions

TicWatch Pro S launched with WearOS, Snapdragon Wear SoC

TRAI delays implementation of new SMS regulations over the OTP issues

Voltas launches new range of home appliances

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vi launches four new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions

TRAI delays implementation of new SMS regulations over the OTP issues

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies