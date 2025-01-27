Does The Galaxy S25 Ultra S-Pen Have Bluetooth? Here’s What You Need to Know

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched last week and since then, it has created a lot of buzz around the internet. One of the aspects where a lot of confusion lies is whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra S-Pen supports Bluetooth or not. While not having Bluetooth support may not be a deal breaker for many, it does bother those who regularly used features that relied on Bluetooth support in the S-Pen. Here’s what you need to know.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra S-Pen wasn’t discussed by Samsung at the event but soon as people got their hands on the device in retail stores and at Samsung shops, they began to notice the lack of Bluetooth support in the S-Pen as features like Air Actions and others didn’t work on the S25 Ultra. This made some of the fans furious who regularly used such Bluetooth-backed features and found no reason for Samsung to pull off such a move.

However, according to Samsung, these S-Pen Bluetooth-based features were reportedly removed due to data indicating that only a small number of Galaxy S Ultra owners were utilizing them. As per another X user, apart from the reason stated by Samsung, the introduction of the next-generation Qi2 technology brought challenges such as interference caused by magnets and increased heat generation due to which Samsung had to remove Bluetooth support.

Read More: Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Another development showed that Samsung was supposedly selling a Bluetooth-enabled S-Pen separately on Amazon for the Galaxy S25 Ultra but that was most likely a hoax as the reasons mentioned above show that Samsung can’t enable Bluetooth in the S-Pen due to hardware limitations of the S25 Ultra itself.

If that wasn’t enough, another user on X claimed to have used the Galaxy S25 Ultra S-Pen with a Galaxy S23 Ultra and they were able to use features like Air Actions on the S23 Ultra with the S25 Ultra S-Pen. This suggested that Samsung may have disabled Bluetooth connectivity for the S-Pen via software. However, we cannot verify the claims made by the user on X, so we wouldn’t trust the post blindly.

So far, evidence clearly suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra S-Pen doesn’t have Bluetooth support and most likely won’t get it in the future as well. Until Samsung clarifies officially, it is best to believe that Bluetooth functionality in the S-Pen has been removed for good.