Advertisement

Do you know how many account removal requests Twitter has got from the Indian government?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 2:44 pm

Latest News

The Indian Government has send thousands of account removal requests to Twitter in a matter of few weeks.
Advertisement

Indian Government has been on a spree for sending requests to Twitter regarding removal of accounts from its service. Twitter had received requests from the government to remove thousands of accounts from the social media app in the past few weeks as they were potentially spreading misinformation around farmers' protests and were accused of making inflammatory remarks about Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. 

 

Recently, Twitter was asked to remove around 1,178 accounts as the government alleged that the 1,178 handles have Pakistani and Khalistani users. An ANI report had claimed that the list of these accounts had been sent to Twitter on February 4. Though, Twitter hasn't confirmed if it complied with the order and removed the desired accounts. 

 

On 10th November, Twitter posted a blog post stating that it had permanently blocked over 500 accounts and moved an unspecified number of others from view within India. "Separate to our enforcement under the Twitter Rules, over the course of the last 10 days, Twitter has been served with several separate blocking orders by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act", the blog post read. 

 

Advertisement

This blog post also said that Twitter was not taking any action on the accounts that belonged to media organizations, journalists, activists or politicians, saying it did not believe the orders to block them “are consistent with Indian law". 

 

Earlier also on January 31, the IT Ministry had sent a list of 257 handles and tweets to be blocked for similar reasons mentioned above. Twitter blocked these accounts for a few hours before unilaterally unblocking them because of which it even received a notice from the government

 

Taking in account a wider period of time and for a giving out a broader perspective, requests by the Indian Government to Twitter between Jan-June 2020 and Jan-Jun 2021 rose exponentially as per a report from TOI. Information requests that reveal who opeartes a specific account on Twitter shot up by 451%. Twitter also revealed that the government made 2,613 such requests, specifying 6,346 accounts, out of which Twitter complied with just 1%.

 

The account removal requests witnessed a similar rise with a 450% increase. The social media company reveals since 2012, India has made 55,000 requests for account withdrawals, specifying 29,213 accounts out which Twitter approved only 18.8% of the requests.

Twitter ramps up beta rollout of Spaces to compete with Clubhouse

Twitter removes two tweets by Kangana Ranaut for violating rules

Twitter blinks, suspends accounts linked with Farmer Agitation after notice from Govt

Govt issues notice to Twitter

Twitter Verification is launching on January 20, 2021

Twitter is testing 'Spaces', an audio chat room for users

Latest News from Twitter

You might like this

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Apple launches “For All Mankind” Apple TV+ AR app

Google brings a new Video Editor to Google Photos along with new features for Google One members

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies