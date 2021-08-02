DIZO Watch with 1.4-inch display, 90 sports modes, up to 12 days battery life launched in India for Rs 3499

Dizo, the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, has today launched its first smartwatch – Dizo Watch in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch LCD display, 90 Sports Modes, IP68 Water Resistant body and up to 12 days of battery life.

DIZO Watch Price

The Watch is priced at Rs 3499, but it will be sold on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 starting August 06, 2021, 12 noon onwards. It comes in Carbon Grey colour. The watch will soon be available in select retail stores.

Specs

The DIZO Watch sports a square dial with a 1.4-inch display, having a 320×320 pixel resolution. The screen has 600 nits of peak brightness and 323 PPI pixel density. It features Live Watch Faces that display dynamic dial backgrounds and can be customized as per the needs of the users. It also supports over 60 watch dials.

The watch is compatible with Android (Android 5.0 and above) and iOS (iOS 11 and above) and has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It has a Smart AIoT Control feature via realme Link App, that lets it control various TechLife IoT enabled devices such as Bluetooth speakers, light bulbs and sockets etc.

The Watch comes with 90 sports modes, including running, walking and cycling both indoors and outdoors, spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free workout for the users to choose from for their daily health routine.

In addition, the Watch is an IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant device. The watch also offers heart rate sensor, SpO2 tool to track blood oxygen levels. The users can also monitor water intake, sleep and steps.

The DIZO Watch packs a 315mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 12 days of run time on a single charge.