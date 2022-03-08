Dizo Watch R to go on sale again on Flipkart next week

Dizo, the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, launched Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro true wireless earbuds earlier this year. But soon after Dizo Watch R launch, the watch was reported with multiple complaints by users on Twitter.

As per the issues reported by the customers, the Dizo Watch R was stuck in a boot loop, and continuously vibrating till the battery is drained. Then Dizo acknowledged the issue and said they are ‘looking into the matter’.

Following the issues, the company stopped the sales of the watch and it is not still available for purchase. But now as per a report, Dizo is planning to put the Watch R on sale again.

The company is said to now fix the various bugs and issues reported earlier. Dizo is rolling out the v1.58 software patch for the Dizo Watch R which is expected to fix the issues for all the current smartwatch users.

Further, the leak has revaled that the Dizo Watch R will go on sale again sometime next week on Flipkart. The brand is expected to make the announcement official soon.

Dizo Watch R Price in India and Features

The Dizo Watch R was launched at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 in India. The watch was said to be later available on Flipkart at Rs 3,999.

The circular-shaped Dizo Watch R comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution. There will be 550 nits peak brightness as well.

The smartwatch features a premium metal finish with 2.5D curved glass and it only measures 9.9mm. Further, there will be support for 150+ watch faces and always on display. It comes with 24h heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

In addition, there are 110+ sports modes. Other features include 5ATM waterproof body, music and camera controls. The company claims that the Watch R can offer 12 days of battery life.