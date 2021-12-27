Dizo Watch R, Buds Z Pro launching in India on January 5

Dizo, the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, has today announced to launch two new products in early 2022. The company will launch the Dizo Buds Z Pro true wireless earbuds and a watch called Dizo Watch R.

Ahead of the launch, both the products are listed on Flipkart. This confirms that the upcoming TWS and the watch will be available on the e-commerce portal.

Dizo Watch R

The circular shaped Dizo Watch R will come with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixel resolution. There will be 550 nits peak brightness and the company claims that the smartwatch will have the biggest AMOLED display in the segment.

The smartwatch will feature a premium metal finish with 2.5D curved glass and it only measures 9.9mm. Further, there will be a support for 150+ watch faces and always on display. It will come with 24h heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

In addition, there will be 110+ sports modes. Other feature include 5ATM waterproof body, music and camera controls. The company is promising up to 12 days of battery life.

Dizo Buds Z Pro

The in-ear style Dizo Buds Z Pro will feature 10mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost+ algorithm. There will be a support of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can block outside noise of up to 25db.

The buds will also support super low latency of 88ms and claims to offer up to 25h of total playback on a single charge. The earbuds will work with Realme Link companion app. The Buds Z Pro will come in Blue and Black colour options.

Previously, DIZO Buds Z TWS earbuds were launched in India at Rs 1,999. The TWS earbuds come with touch controls as well as IPX4 rating. The earbuds weigh a mere 3.7 grams and come in three colours including Onyx, Leaf and Purple.