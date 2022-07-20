Dizo Watch D Sharp, Wireless Active Neckband launched in India

Dizo, a Realme sub-brand has launched new products in India including the Dizo Watch D Sharp smartwatch as well as the Wireless Active Neckband earphones. The Dizo Watch D Sharp offers more than 110 sports models and offers a battery life of up to 14 days. On the other hand, the neckband has a playback time of up to 23 hours.

The Dizo Watch D Sharp is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes in multiple colour options including, Classic Black, Deep Blue, and Silver Grey. On the other hand, the new Wireless Active Neckband earphones cost Rs 1,199 and are offered in a Classic Black, Meteor Gray, and Indigo Blue color variants. The products will be sold via Flipkart and will go on sale beginning July 29.

Dizo Watch D Sharp Specifications, Features

The Dizo Watch D Sharp features a 1.75-inch full touchscreen LCD display with 550 nits of peak brightness and 320×390 pixels resolution. The watch comes with a metal frame with silicone straps. In addition, there will be over 150 watch faces for customization.

The smartwatch comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes including cycling, walking and running indoors and outdoors, football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.

In addition, the watch comes packed with health and fitness monitoring features. It also monitors your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels to warn you about oxygen deficiency, keep 24×7 real-time check on the heart rate, track sleep, send sedentary and drink water reminders, along with menstrual cycle tracking for females.

The watch has Bluetooth v5.0 support. It can be synced with smartphones having Android 5.0 and iOS 9.0 and above. The Dizo Watch D pairs with the Dizo app available on the Google Play store and App Store. Besides, the wearable comes with 5ATM water resistance compared to IP68 ratings in older models.

The watch packs a 350mAh battery that claims to last for up to 14 days on a single charge. Other features include music control, phone camera control, smart notifications, reject/ mute calls, alarm, and find my phone, among others.

Dizo Wireless Active Neckband Specifications, Features

The Dizo Wireless Dash neckband feature an 11.2m audio driver based on the Bass Boost+ algorithm. They come with Bluetooth 5.3 fir wireless connectivity. For battery life, the company claims that the new Dizo Wireless Active neckband can last up to 23 hours on a full charge. The earbuds also support fast charging via a USB-C port.

Further, it comes with DIZO’s first Blink Charge feature, which helps the earphones give you 3 hours of music playback with just 10 mins of charge. Furthermore, Dizo Wireless Active earbuds support Instant Magnetic Connection where one can clip them together to power off and save battery and separate them to continue the track or directly answer a call.

The earphones come with 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode that boosts the earphone’s performance during competitive games. They have smart controls using a single button which can be pressed once to Play/Pause music, double press to skip to next track, and more. In addition, the earbuds can be customized like switching sound modes, getting system updates, and more using the Realme Link app. Lastly, they also have IPX4 water resistance.