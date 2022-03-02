Dizo Watch 2 Sports launched in India with 10-day battery life

Dizo has today launched Dizo Watch 2 Sports smartwatch in India. It is a successor to the vanilla Dizo Watch 2 launched last year in India.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports Price in India

The new Dizo watch is priced at Rs 3,499 but will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 1,999 for a limited time. The smartwatch will go on sale starting March 8 via Flipkart from 12pm onwards. In addition, it will also be available on select retail stores.

It comes in Classic Black, Dark Green, Golden Pink, Ocean Blue, Passion Red, and Silver Grey colours.

Specifications

Dizo Watch 2 Sports features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 240×280 pixels. In addition, there will be over 150 watch faces for customization. The smart wearable is also is 20% lighter compared to the Dizo Watch 2.

The smartwatch comes with over 110 indoor as well as outdoor sports modes including walking, running, swimming, and others. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports pairs with the Dizo app available on the Google Play store and App Store.

In addition, the watch comes packed with health and fitness monitoring features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 sensor, and more. Further, the watch will also offer sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking. All activities including steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, etc. are also intelligently tracked, recorded and synced on the Dizo App, which can be downloaded from play store and App store.

Besides, the wearable comes with 5ATM water resistance which means it can survive 50 metres below water for 30 minutes. The watch packs a 260mAh battery that claims to last for up to 10 days on a single charge. As per Dizo, the smartwatch will go from 0% to 100% in 2 hours.

The smartwatch measures 258×38.8×12.2mm and weighs 41.5 grams. Other features include music control, phone camera control, smart notifications, reject/ mute calls, alarm, and find my phone, among others.