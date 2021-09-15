Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro smartwatches launched in India

Dizo, the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, has today launched Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro smartwatches in India. To refresh, Dizo Watch was launched in India last month.

Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro price in India

The Dizo Watch 2 is launched at Rs 2,999 but will be available at a special launch price of Rs 1,999. On the other hand, the Watch Pro will cost you Rs 4,999. It can be purchased at Rs 4,499 for a limited period.

The former comes in Classic Black, Golden Pink, Ivory White, and Silver Grey colours while the latter comes in Black and Space Blue colour options. Both the smartwatches will go on sale starting September 22 via Flipkart from 12pm onwards.

Realme Dizo Watch 2 specifications

Realme Dizo Watch 2 features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 2.5D glass protection. In addition, there will be over 100 watch faces for customization.

The smartwatch comes with 15 sports modes that includes cycling, walking, running (indoors and outdoors), football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga. All activities including steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, etc. are also intelligently tracked, recorded and synced on the DIZO App, which can be downloaded from play store and App store.

In addition, the watch comes packed with health and fitness monitoring features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 sensor, and more. Further, the watch will also offer sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking.

The Dizo Watch 2 pairs with the Dizo app available on the Google Play store and App Store. It comes with 5ATM water resistance. The watch packs a 260mAh battery that claims to last for up to 10 days on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 and iOS 11 or higher.

Realme Dizo Watch Pro specifications

This one features a 1.75-inch HD touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 320 x 385 pixels resolution. I It can be personalized using 100+ watch faces.

The Dizo Watch Pro comes with 90 sports modes such as running, walking, cycling (indoors and outdoors), hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free style workout.

Realme Dizo Watch Pro comes with 24×7 heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 monitoring. It can be used for heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep tracking, viewing notifications, music control, camera control, accept/reject calls, and more. For connectivity, the smartwatch uses Bluetooth v5.0 technology and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The new Realme Dizo Watch Pro packs 390mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life. It comes with the built-in dual GPS and GLONASS positioning for precision location tracking. The IP68 rating makes the wearable sweat and water resistant up to a maximum depth of 1.5m. It is also backed by a 390mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to 14 days of battery backup on a single charge.