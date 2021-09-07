DIZO Watch 2, Watch Pro launching in India on September 15, key features revealed

Dizo, the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem, launched Dizo Watch in India last month. Now the brand will be launching DIZO Watch 2 and Watch Pro smartwatches in India on September 15.

Flipkart has revealed the launch date of the upcoming watches on its portal. It means that the DIZO Watch 2 and Watch Pro will be available on Flipkart after their launch.

As per the listing, the DIZO Watch 2 will feature a bright touchscreen display of 1.69 inches. It is claimed to be the biggest display in its pricing segment. In addition, there will be over 100 watch faces for customization.

In addition, the watch will be packed with health and fitness monitoring features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 sensor, and more. Further, the watch will come with 5ATM water resistance.

The listing of DIZO Watch 2 on Flipkart has revealed its price. It will come with a price tag of Rs 3,999. It will come in Classic Black, Golden Pink, Ivory White, and Silver Grey colours.

The watch will offer 600nits brightness. There will be a 260mAh battery that can last for up to 10 days. Further, the watch will also offer sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and support for 15 outdoor and indoor sports modes.

DIZO Watch Specs

The DIZO Watch sports a square dial with a 1.4-inch display, having a 320×320 pixel resolution. The screen has 600 nits of peak brightness and 323 PPI pixel density. It also supports over 60 watch dials.

The watch is compatible with Android (Android 5.0 and above) and iOS (iOS 11 and above) and has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. In addition, the Watch comes with 90 sports modes, including running, walking and cycling both indoors and outdoors, spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free workout for the users to choose from for their daily health routine.

In addition, the Watch is an IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant device. The watch also offers a heart rate sensor, SpO2 tool to track blood oxygen levels. The users can also monitor water intake, sleep and steps.

The DIZO Watch packs a 315mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 12 days of run time on a single charge.