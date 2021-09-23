HomeNewsDIZO Buds Z TWS earbuds launched in India

DIZO Buds Z TWS earbuds launched in India

Dizo Buds Z have been launched in India. They come with touch controls and a 16 hour battery life. The buds also have IPX4 rating as well.

By Abhishek Malhotra

Dizo, Realme’s Tech Life brand has launched thr Dizo Buds Z in India. The TWS earbuds come with touch controls as well as IPX4 rating. The earbuds weigh a mere 3.7 grams and come in three colours including Onyx, Leaf and Purple.

The DIZO Buds Z TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,999 in India. It comes at an introductory price of Rs 1,299. As far as the sale is concerned, the Dizo Buds Z will be available for purchase from October 7 through Flipkart.

Dizo Buds Z Specifications

Dizo Buds Z

The audio quality of the Dizo Buds Z relies on 10mm dynamic drivers and gets touch gesture controls. One can double tap to play or pause the song or triple tap to go to the next track. They are IPX4-rated for splash resistance. It also has support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls sports an 88ms low latency mode for gamers.

The buds with a 43mAh battery each are rated to last around 4.5 hours on a full charge. They connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and are also compatible with the realme Link app. The charging case has a 380mAh battery and charge via USB Type-C port. The case provides a battery life of up to 16 hours.

Dizo recently launched the Dizo Watch 2 and Dizo Watch Pro smartwatches in India. Realme Dizo Watch 2 features a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 2.5D glass protection. In addition, there will be over 100 watch faces for customization.

The smartwatch comes with 15 sports modes that includes cycling, walking, running (indoors and outdoors), football, basketball, cricket, badminton, strength training, free training, jump rope, rowing, elliptical, mountaineering and yoga.

All activities including steps taken, distance covered, calories burnt, etc. are also intelligently tracked, recorded and synced on the DIZO App, which can be downloaded from play store and App store.

