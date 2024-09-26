Disney+ Password Sharing Crackdown Begins as Streaming Service Targets Account Sharing

Disney+ has followed in the steps of Netflix, as the Disney+ Password Sharing crackdown has begun which will require users to pay extra for each member they want to add to their account for sharing beyond their household. Here’s everything to know about the new development.

Disney+ announced that its paid sharing program intends to give its users ways to enjoy their Disney+ subscription along with a family member or friend, through the management of devices within a household.

The streaming service makes it clear that your Disney+ subscription is meant to be used within your Household, which is a collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside there. People outside of your Household will need to sign up and pay for their own subscription or be added as an Extra Member to your account for an additional monthly fee to continue enjoying Disney+.

In the U.S., an Extra Member profile will cost an additional $6.99 (approx Rs 584) per month for Disney+ Basic subscriptions and $9.99 (approx Rs 834) per month for Disney+ Premium subscriptions. In addition, only one Extra Member slot is available per account.

Alternatively, individuals outside your household can create their own Disney+ subscription. As the account holder, you have the option to transfer an eligible profile to either a new subscription or an Extra Member, ensuring that the profile’s watch history and settings remain intact. However, certain profiles cannot be transferred, such as primary profiles (those belonging to the account holder), profiles created for minors, and profiles set to Junior Mode.

Similar to Netflix, if you’re away from home or on the go, you’ll still be able to watch Disney+ on your supported devices as the account holder or member of your Household by marking yourself as “I’M AWAY FROM HOME”, or select “UPDATE HOUSEHOLD” if you’ve recently moved and need to reset the Household location for your Disney+ subscription. These selections will require a one-time passcode that’s sent to the email address associated with the account.

These features and capabilities are now available in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region after launching in select markets over the summer.