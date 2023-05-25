Netflix Puts An End To Password Sharing With Crackdown Expanding To More Countries

Popular streaming giant worldwide, Netflix has expanded its crackdown on password-sharing. The company had already announced last year that it will take measures to curb the practice of sharing a user’s account details with others. Netflix wants everybody to get their own account as password-sharing impacts the company’s revenue.

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown in more countries

In a blogpost, Netflix clearly emphasized that an account is exclusively meant to be used in a single household. If a person is outside the user’s household, they should get their own subscription. The company stated “Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are at home, on the go, on holiday”

Earlier in February this year, Netflix put restrictions on password sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. This has now expanded to the United States and the United Kingdom. The streaming giant has started sending out emails to members who share their accounts outside their households.

Last year, Netflix revealed that it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade and more than 100 million households were sharing accounts. Since then, the company has been experimenting with different strategies like combatting account-sharing practices, introducing ad plans, investing in games etc.

In the US Netflix has four subscription plans. The Standard and Premium plans are priced at $15.49 and $19.99 respectively. The former has the option to add an extra member whereas the latter can add up to two members. Adding each member will cost $7.99 per month. However, Netflix’s cheapest plans Basic and Standard with ads don’t get the option of adding an extra member at all.

Netflix introduces tools to combat password sharing

Alongside expanding the crackdown on password-sharing, Netflix will also make it easier for account owners to share their credentials or kick out others outside their homes from sharing a subscription. With Transfer Profile, any current extra member can move to a new membership that they can pay for. Additionally, account owners can also see who can access their credentials and the devices used to log into their accounts.

For now, Netflix has not expanded its anti-password sharing move to India. India is a key emerging market but it’s likely that the crackdown may arrive in the country in the near future since the streaming giant aims to increase its subscriber and revenue growth.