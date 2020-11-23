Disney launches ShopDisney in India, its own online store

Disney has launched its own online store in India called ShopDisney, having over 3000+ products based on characters from its Disney universe.

The site can be accessed at ShopDisney.in and right away we see a Mickey Mouse banner along with other products based on other character picks such as Marvel characters including Spider-Man, Deadpool, etc.

Over 3,000 items are available at ShopDisney on launch, including clothing, toys, accessories, and school essentials. As part of your ShopDisney.in order, you can pick unique Disney-designed shipping boxes or even have your items gift wrapped. Free shipping is only offered on ShopDisney.in orders that cross Rs. 999.

“With shopDisney, our endeavour is to bring genuine Disney licensed products inspired by our stories and characters to every household in the country,” said Disney India executive director and head for consumer products Sanjeet Mehta. “shopDisney will extend the magic of Disney and be a truly immersive experience for kids and families wherever and whenever they want", he added.

The Disney Store is also offering consumer electronics including Deadpool, Endgame, Thor themed Wireless headphones. There's also an Iron Man themed Helmet-style Bluetooth Speaker which is available for Rs 2,499.

The famous infinity gauntlet is also available on ShopDisney for Rs 9,999. Other product categories include Clothing, Accessories, Footwear, Eyewear, Toys, Consumer Electronics, etc.

A small disappointment for the Mandalorian Fans is that currently, the Baby Yoda is not available in the catalogue. Fortunately, Disney says that the product lineup will continue to grow over time, so you can expect the Baby Yoda to shortly arrive in India. And now, Disney Fans won't have to resort to third-party means for purchasing their favorite disney merchandise.