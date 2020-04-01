Disney+ Hotstar to launch in India on April 3

The streaming service will be available in India via Hotstar.

Disney+, the new streaming platform from Disney, is all set to launch in India on April 3. Earlier Disney+ Hotstar was set to launch on March 29. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to various countries into a lockdown.



The streaming service will be available in India via Hotstar. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will cost Rs 399 per year which is up from Rs 365. Disney+ Hotstar Premium will now cost Rs 1,499 per year up from Rs 999. Existing Hotstar paid subscribers will get access to Disney+ content without additional charges, but renewals will be charged at new rates.



You will need the Premium subscription if you want access to Disney+ original content such as ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘High School Musical’, and ‘Lady and the Tramp’, as well as the latest American shows from studios like HBO, Fox and Showtime.



To kick off the launch, a virtual red carpet for Disney+ Hotstar will be held on 2 April at 6.00 pm where you can watch the premiere of The Lion King in Tamil, English, Hindi and Telugu. At 8.00 pm, you can watch one of the popular Disney Plus original The Mandalorian.



Disney APAC president and Star & Disney India chairman, Uday Shankar, said “With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people's lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. We hope the power of Disney's storytelling, delivered through Hotstar's technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times.”





