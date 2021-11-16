Disney+ Hotstar most watched OTT platform in India, followed by Amazon Prime

OTT platforms in India have gained momentum in the past two years when the pandemic began as people started watching more and more content on the screens within their reach. And with an ever-expanding lineup of exclusive shows, OTT platforms have been rivalling each other to be on the top. It seems like Disney+ Hotstar has gained the top position for quite a while now and is followed by Netflix.

As per JustWatch, a streaming guide service, which conducted a detailed performance review of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, etc., in Q3 of 2021, Disney+ Hotstar has come out to be on the top for the third consecutive quarter. It has led the way in market share growth, having grown by 2% since Q2.

As per the review, even though Disney+ Hotstar market share has decreased by 1% since last month, they are the only company experiencing month-over-month growth. Since January, they have grown by 5% (from 20% to 25%). The OTT giant that seems to have been affected by this growth is Netflix. This is because their market share has decreased by 2% since Q2.

With Hotstar and Prime Video in 1st and 2nd positions, Netflix follows them on 3rd while Zee5 comes in at 4th. Voot comes in at 5th with 6% share while SonyLIV and JioCinema follow with 5% share for each of them. Finally, AltBalaji seems to be at last with just a 4% share.

Some of Hotstar’s originals, including Hum Do Hamare Do, Shiddat, Cruella, Bhuj, and more, have contributed to this growth. But, most importantly, Marvel’s content, including a total of four series (WandaVision, Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?) and a single movie (Black Widow) are also exclusively available on the platform that should have had a significant contribution in this growth as well.